Barcelona SLAMMED by Ansu Fati's father over forward's lack of playing time since inheriting Lionel Messi's No.10 shirt

Bori Fati feels his son deserves more playing time at Barcelona and has advised the 20-year-old to leave the club in the summer.

Fati struggling for starts at Barca

His father is unhappy with his situation

Criticises Barca but says son wants to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Fati's father has given an explosive interview regarding his son's situation at Barcelona. The 20-year-old has been unable to make an impact at Camp Nou this season and has not found the back of the net in La Liga since October in a 3-0 win over Villarreal. Fati inherited Lionel Messi's No.10 shirt following the Argentine's surprise departure in 2021, but has since struggled with a number of serious injuries and is yet to force his way back into the Barca starting XI. Bori Fati believes his son deserves more game time and is frustrated at the way he's being used by Xavi at Camp Nou.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As a father I am angry, yes, like any father. Because seeing Ansu play so little makes you a little angry. I tell them that we deserve much more. Ansu when he played before getting injured, there was Messi, [Luis] Suarez, [Ousmane] Dembele, [Antoine] Griezmann," he told COPE. "It bothers me that they give him a minute, two minutes or three minutes. The forwards that are there are phenomenal, but we are talking about Ansu Fati, from the Spanish national team, he is not just any boy. He's a boy who left La Masía. If you don't give him that, what are you going to give him? Ansu deserves much more, we're talking about Barcelona's '10.'"

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bori Fati also said he would be happy to see his son leave Barcelona, but made it clear the forward wants to continue at Camp Nou.

"At Barca they tell me that they bet a lot on Ansu, they tell me that clearly. When I sat down with Jorge Mendes [his representative], the first thing he told me was that Ansu wants to stay and will continue playing for Barcelona. But I, as a father, thought otherwise, and Ansu doesn't agree with that," he added.

"I think a lot about Sevilla, about going home. Right now I wouldn't value an offer from Madrid, because Ansu wouldn't accept it. I can't put Ansu where he doesn't want to go. But I will never speak ill of Madrid because they are two very big clubs and you never know what the world is going to bring you... You never know where it is going to take you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati has only started nine league games at Barcelona this season, scoring three times, and has struggled to find his best form after seeing his career disrupted by a succession of serious injuries. The 20-year-old also faces stiff competition for a place at Barcelona, with Robert Lewandowski, Dembele, Raphinha and Ferran Torres all fighting for attacking berths.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side return to action after the international break against La Liga's bottom side Elche on Saturday. Fati is in contention for a rare start, as Dembele remains on the injured list and Raphinha will miss out through suspension.