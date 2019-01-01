Barcelona seek Neymar loan deal with option to buy - but must offload Coutinho to Tottenham first

The Spanish champions are keen to bring their former player back but there are more than a few obstacles in the way

Neymar's potential return to will hinge on Philippe Coutinho as the star has been given the all-clear to return to his former club if the Spanish champions can find a way to offload his team-mate.

Sources have told Goal that Paris Saint-Germain are open to loaning Neymar to the Catalan side with an obligation to purchase outright next season.

The move, however, is dependant on Coutinho accepting a loan switch to , with upper-tier Premier League sides the only clubs now left in a financial position to pay the former man's wages.

In short, Barca need to offload Coutinho in order to be able to match Neymar's salary whilst also avoiding falling foul of financial fair play regulations. In addition, Spurs have been told they must pay a loan fee of €30m (£28m/$34m).

Standing in the way, however, is the imminent closure of the English transfer window on Thursday, August 8 at 1700 BST. Despite PSG originally not wanting to sell to Barca, they have now reached an accord – but things rest on whether Coutinho heads to London or not.

Should the deal go through, the 27-year-old would be on a similar salary to Spurs captain Harry Kane, who is said to make £200,000 ($243k) per week.

Another, smaller piece of the transfer puzzle is the matter of the demands made of Neymar by president Josep Bartomeu. The Blaugrana felt stung in several ways by the manner in which the Brazilian left and as such have made clear what he needs to do to to get back in the good books.

Top of the list is dropping a court case in which Neymar is seeking to claim €30m (£28m/$34m) from Barca, a bonus he believes he is owed for signing a renewal with the Catalan side before his move to .

In addition, should he return to Catalunya, the club want the player to publicly admit that he made a mistake in leaving in the first place.

Lastly, a decrease in salary must be agreed, although the fact that the first part of the operation is a loan move might see that shelved until Neymar is a fully-fledged Barcelona player once again.

The Spanish champions will kick off their defence of with a trip to San Mames to face Athletic Bilbao on August 16.