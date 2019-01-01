Barcelona probably the greatest team I have played against, says Man United legend Ryan Giggs

Giggs is in South Africa for the Uefa Champions League trophy tour as one of the ambassadors, and he took some time to speak to Goal in Johannesburg

legend Ryan Giggs has shared at least one of his many unmissable moments in the Uefa as a player.

The 45-year-old still remembers how the Red Devils came from a goal down to beat and clinch their second Champions League crown 20 years ago.

Giggs grabbed an assist in that particular encounter, and he admitted that nothing beats the feeling of winning a match and a trophy deep into stoppage time.

"I've got so many unmissable moments in the Champions League. I was lucky enough to win it twice. I think, probably, the standout one is the 1999 Champions League final where we were 1-0 down against Bayern Munich in the final three minutes. In those three minutes, we scored two goals and won the Champions League and won the treble. So, yeah, I've got so many [unmissable moments] but that tops them," Giggs told Goal.

Asked if there's anything that beats winning a treble, Giggs said: "Quadruple? We didn't really get a chance to do it but achieving a treble was something special because winning in your own league is very difficult. In the Champions League, one mistake, you are out of the Cup, and there's no coming back. So, you need a lot of things to go for you," he said.

Giggs whose professional career lasted for over two decades also shared the secret behind his longevity in the game. He attributed this to fewer injuries and taking good care of himself, especially in the twilight of his career.

He also feels that his teammates who he described as 'good players' made it easier for him to keep going until he was 40 years old.

"I was lucky enough to be in the first team at a young age of 17, and obviously I had a great manager for the duration of my career - Sir Alex Ferguson, who knew me; he knew me from when I was 13. So, he knew how else to get the best of me. I played until I was 40. So, the key towards the end was, of course, looking after myself. I have never really had a serious injury. I was lucky enough in that respect but also I was lucky to play with good players. When you play with good players, it makes it so much easier," Giggs continued.

It took Man United nine years to win only their third Uefa Champions League between 1999 and 2008, and Giggs admits that reaching the final is never easy.

He went further to explain how different the 2008 Champions League was compared to the 1999 final even though Man United lifted the European trophy on both occasions.

"Well, when you win it in 1999, I was 26 or 27 and you think 'okay this is the first of many finals at least', maybe winning it, but it wasn't until nine years later where we got to the final and it was different because it was against ; someone from your own league and, again, it was different because it went to penalties. It was a tough final in Moscow, and against a very good team, but we managed to come out winners," he recalled.

Giggs said he would have liked to have won the Champions League more than twice in his playing career, but admitted that Man United were up against the greatest team ( ) both in 2009 and 2011 - they only other two finals which the Old Trafford-based side lost after 2008 triumph.

"I would have liked to have won two more. Of course, we were in four finals - we got beaten twice by Barcelona; probably the greatest team I have played against... Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Pique - really top players in a top team. So, we would have liked to have won it a lot more, but it's a difficult trophy to win. I'm just happy I won it twice," he said.

Article continues below

"We won it in 2008 and the next year, 2009, we played Barcelona. We would have been the first team to regain the Champions League which would have been special. That was probably the most disappointing game of my career. We didn't play well. We didn't turn up. I was really disappointed. In 2011, sometimes you just have to hold your hand up; we were up against a great team. It was very difficult for us... we still made it difficult for them but it was of those times, probably the only time or a handful of times in my career, where we were up against a better team," said Giggs.

The national team manager said he learned quite a lot from former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson whom he knew from the age of 13. He considers himself lucky to have worked with one of the greatest managers in the history of the club.

"In as far as my relationship with Sir Alex, I just touched on it - I have known him since I was 13. The relationship changed of course from being a 13-year-old looking up to him to being a more experienced player and someone who would speak to him a lot more about the team, about how the team is and being that link from the coaching staff to the dressing room. I still now have a great relationship with him and I was truly lucky to play under such a great manager for a long time," he said.