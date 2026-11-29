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Barcelona strengthened their grip on top spot in La Liga, moving five points clear of Atletico Madrid and six ahead of Real Madrid, after a ruthless second half at the Riazor.

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Hansi Flick's side needed just two minutes to go ahead, Lamine Yamal finishing Pedri's pass, but Deportivo hit back seven minutes later when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang punished a mistake from Pau Cubarsi. The first half was more even than the final scoreline suggests, with Joan Garcia twice keeping the hosts out, before Dani Olmo headed in Anthony Gordon's cross to make it 2-1 in the 20th minute.

After the break, the game belonged to Raphinha. Leading the line, the captain headed in Yamal's cross five minutes after the restart, struck again in the 83rd minute and completed his hat-trick from close range in stoppage time, once more set up by Yamal. Barcelona finished with 74 per cent of the ball and 23 shots.

Below, GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Riazor...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Joan Garcia (8/10): Could do nothing about Aubameyang's equaliser, but was excellent otherwise. Saved from Yeremay Hernandez when he went through early on, kept out Bil Nsongo's close-range header and produced two late stops to deny substitute Zakaria Eddahchouri.

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Eric Garcia (7/10): Started at right-back and was tidy on the ball, completing 46 of his 50 passes. Was a regular threat from set-pieces, but missed the target with every one of his three attempts, including a big chance just before half-time. Replaced by Jules Kounde in the 65th minute.

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Pau Cubarsi (6/10): Comfortable in possession, completing 74 of his 79 passes, but his error gifted Aubameyang the equaliser. Also saw a header saved by Leo Roman from a corner.

Gerard Martin (7/10): The steadiest member of the back four. Alongside Cubarsi at centre-back, he made five clearances, four of them with his head, and created two chances from deep.

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Joao Cancelo (6/10): Booked for a foul on Nsongo inside five minutes, he then played with care, losing the ball rarely, completing 32 of 34 passes, before Gavi replaced him in the 57th minute.

Midfield

Pedri (8/10): The man who ran the game. Set up Yamal's opener, completed 109 of his 114 passes, completed all four of his dribbles and supplied the through ball for an early Olmo chance.

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Frenkie de Jong (7/10): Calm and reliable alongside Pedri, misplacing just three of his 83 passes before he was forced off injured in the 65th minute.

Dani Olmo (8/10): Headed home Gordon's cross to put Barca back in front and had another effort blocked after Pedri found him in the box. Gave the ball away a few times before being replaced by Rodri just before the hour.

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Attack

Lamine Yamal (9/10): Involved in three of the five goals. Opened the scoring with a low finish, then crossed for Raphinha's header and squared for Raphinha's third. All four of his unblocked shots hit the target, forcing Roman into a string of saves, and he also won the ball back five times. Picked up a late booking.

Raphinha (10/10): A perfect afternoon for the captain. Playing through the middle, he headed in the third goal, finished the fourth from inside the box and tapped in the fifth. Also created six chances, three of them big ones, with his corners setting up several headers for Cubarsi and Eric Garcia.

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Anthony Gordon (8/10): Supplied the cross for Olmo's goal and was a constant outlet on the left. Should have scored himself, though, with Roman saving two of his efforts and another blocked in the move that led to the fourth goal. Replaced by Karim Adeyemi in the 84th minute.

Substitutes & Manager

Gavi (7/10): Replaced Cancelo and brought energy to the midfield, completing 42 of his 44 passes and winning the ball back five times.

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Rodri (7/10): Came on for Olmo and did not misplace a single one of his 64 passes, playing 12 of them into the final third.

Andreas Christensen (7/10): Replaced the injured De Jong and was calm on the ball, completing 19 of his 20 passes.

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Jules Kounde (7/10): Took over from Eric Garcia at right-back and was busy going forward, creating two chances, including the pass that started the move for the fourth goal.

Karim Adeyemi (6/10): A brief cameo in place of Gordon, completing all six of his passes in the closing minutes.

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Hansi Flick (8/10): His side were made to work in the first half, but they were 3-1 up shortly after the break and kept pushing for more. A statement win keeps Barcelona firmly on top, though De Jong's injury takes a little shine off the afternoon.