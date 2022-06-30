Barcelona or Chelsea? Raphinha and Leeds at impasse over Brazil star's future

The two parties are torn over where the Brazil international will move this summer

The future of Leeds United's Brazil star Raphinha remains uncertain, with club and player in disagreement over where his next transfer destination lies.

Raphinha is set on a move to Barcelona, who reached an accord with the winger back in May.

But GOAL can reveal that his employers favour Chelsea's bid, leading to an impasse between the two parties.

Where will Raphinha go?

Raphinha's agent, former Barca and Portugal ace Deco, is leading negotiations with his ex-club.

On Tuesday the agent, who also works as an intermediary in other deals involving the Blaugrana and South American players, was present at Camp Nou to iron out a strategy to convince Leeds to sell.

With an agreement already struck with the Brazil international, Barcelona have now extended a transfer bid to Leeds.

That is less than Chelsea's approach, estimated at £55 million, but the Catalans hope that their pre-standing deal with Raphinha will tilt the odds in their favour and push Leeds towards accepting their offer.

Why won't Leeds sell to Barca?

From Leeds' point of view, the equation is simple.

The Whites have already accepted Chelsea's £55m bid and are keen to see Raphinha agree terms to complete the deal.

The Brazilian indicated that he would be willing to open talks with the Premier League club but has since changed his mind in favour of pushing for a move to Camp Nou.

The difference in opinions has brought Raphinha's prospective transfer to a standstill, although both parties have been careful not to go public with their stances.

Raphinha in particular has maintained a discreet silence on the matter but has made it clear he would prefer to move to Barcelona out of the two interested parties.

The Brazil star remains under contract at Elland Road until June 2024, but rebuffed Leeds' efforts to discuss a possible extension at the start of the year.

