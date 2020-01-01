Barcelona-linked Richarlison is key to Everton's future - Ancelotti

The Brazilian attacker was reportedly in the Catalans' sights but the Toffees were never tempted to cash in

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted have no plans to sell Richarlison in the close season.

The 22-year-old international was reportedly the subject of a €100 million (£85m/$110m) bid from giants earlier this week, though both and the Blaugrana have since dismissed the speculation.

Richarlison, signed for a reported £40m potentially rising to £50m from in 2018, has become a key figure for Everton since his arrival at Goodison Park.

He scored 14 goals in all competitions in his first season and, despite Marco Silva's struggles and ultimate sacking, has found the net 10 times this campaign.

Everton boss Ancelotti sees Richarlison as a key player moving forward, with the striker having signed a long-term deal in December, shortly before Silva was sacked following a 5-2 defeat to .

"I don't think it will be difficult to resist because it is enough to say no," Ancelotti told reporters when pressed on the possibility of selling Richarlison.



"There is no possibility because Richarlison is an important part of the future of Everton like the other young players we have – [Jordan] Pickford, [Mason] Holgate, [Moise] Kean, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin.

"We have a lot of young players. This is the base from which the club has to build the future, and Richarlison is part of it.

"Everything can happen in football. If an offer arrives that you cannot refuse, and it is an offer that can improve the squad, then why not? But, now, I can say Richarlison is an important part.

"I was not here when he renewed [his contract] but the fact that he renewed made me happy because he's a fantastic player. He can play everywhere.

"Technically he can improve but his movement is really good, his heading is fantastic, I was surprised, and he has a lot of power in his legs. He is a really complete striker."

Ancelotti also confirmed Andre Gomes – who has been out since November after sustaining a serious ankle injury against – could be in line to face on February 23 after he returned to training.