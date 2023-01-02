Barcelona-linked Bernardo Silva admits he is still aiming to leave Man City for 'a new project'

- Silva unsure on City future
- Linked with Barcelona last summer
- Would like a 'new project'
WHAT HAPPENED? Despite being linked with a move to Barcelona throughout last summer, Silva remained a City player and has again proven key for Pep Guardiola's side this season. However, he has refused to dismiss the prospect of leaving the club for a new challenge, and will discuss his future at the end of the season.
WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record, Silva said: "I’m very focused on this season and it doesn’t make sense to talk about leaving because we’re in the middle of the season."
He made a point of stressing how much he has enjoyed his time at City and how his focus remains on winning silverware this season, but added: "I’m 28 years old, I’ll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won’t hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project.
"Going into a new project at the age of 29, I’ll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer. I’m not going to lie: it’s not something I don’t think about. I think about it every year. It has always been a goal."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva was reportedly closest to joining Barcelona all summer long, but their difficult financial situation and decision to pursue other targets meant a move never materialised. He ultimately decided to remain at City and claimed he hadn't received any concrete offers, but rumours surrounding a new approach from Barcelona continue to surface.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty ImagesGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? The Portugal international has a contract with City through to 2025, so any potential departure from the Etihad Stadium would command a hefty transfer fee.