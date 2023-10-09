Barcelona ace Joao Felix 'likes' social media post criticizing decision to rule out his late goal against Granada

Joao Felix 'liked' a post on X, formerly twitter, that seemed to question the integrity of La Liga officials after seeing a late goal chalked off.

Barcelona settled for 2-2 draw with Granada

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona attacking midfielder thought he had bagged a later winner against Granada, but saw his tap-in ruled out after Ferran Torres was adjudged to be offside — and interfered with the play. It was a decision met by controversy on social media, and Felix engaged with one of the posts.

The Tweet, posted by Barcelona fan account Som Serem FCB, compared Barca's disallowed goal to one Real Madrid scored earlier this year.

The text translates to "Guess which one was a goal. Then they talk about Negreira" — a reference to the refereeing scandal Barca are in the midst of.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona trailed Granada 2-0 in the first half, but fought back to 2-2, and Felix's goal would have handed them a dramatic 3-2 win. Instead, they were forced to settle for a point — and fall behind Madrid in the title race.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Felix wasn't the only one to express his discontent with the decision. Xavi also made it clear that he thought the goal should have been allowed.

"Just as the referee can rule out João Felix’s goal, he can also give it,” he said [via Barca Blaugranes]. "I think Torres doesn’t interfere, whether Ferran jumps or not, the ball goes to the same place. Who is he interfering with."

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? The Blaugrana return to action on October 22, when they host Athletic Club at the Olympic Stadium.