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Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Manchester United sensation JJ Gabriel, opening the door for rivals Real Madrid to wrap up a deal for the teenager. The Catalan club held extensive talks with the player's camp but ultimately decided that the financial package required to land the forward was simply too steep for a youth prospect.

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Finances derail La Masia switch

Speculation linking JJ Gabriel with a move to Catalonia first gathered pace in September after the 16-year-old requested to leave Manchester United. Those rumours intensified when the English sensation spent several weeks training individually in Castelldefels, Barcelona, fuelling talk of an imminent switch to La Masia.

Despite exploring a transfer and engaging with his representatives, the Blaugrana hierarchy refused to meet the escalating costs. Gabriel subsequently confirmed his Old Trafford departure on November 17, leaving Barcelona on the sidelines after they deemed the overall commitment disproportionate for an unproven academy talent.

Breakdown of the €10m demands

Details emerging from Spain have shed light on why the Catalan giants walked away from the table. Speaking on Cadena SER's El Bar programme, journalist Sique Rodriguez revealed that the entire operation was valued at close to €10 million.

While Manchester United are only due roughly €350,000 in standard training compensation, Rodriguez noted that figure barely scratches the surface of the true outlay. The bloated package also factored in Gabriel's salary commitments, financial payments involving his family, and substantial fees for intermediaries.

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A costly gamble avoided?

Gabriel is widely viewed as a bright attacking prospect, meaning his availability represented an intriguing market opportunity. Even so, committing nearly €10m to a teenager who has yet to make his senior competitive debut carries enormous financial risk.

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Recruiting youth players always involves uncertainty regardless of their pedigree. Combined with questions surrounding Gabriel's recent social media activity, stepping back from the deal spares Barcelona a potentially problematic investment.

Madrid close in amid legal scrutiny

With their Clasico rivals out of the running, Real Madrid are poised to finalise Gabriel's move to the Bernabeu. However, the transfer could still face off-pitch complications before everything is settled.

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Manchester United are actively investigating whether external parties approached Gabriel while he remained registered with their academy, leaving open the possibility of legal action over the circumstances of his exit.