Barcelona receive huge injury boost as sidelined trio return to training ahead of crunch Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona stars Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri have returned to training as the Blaugrana near a first league title in three years.

De Jong, Pedri to be back against Atletico Madrid

Dembele might need longer

Barca 11 points clear atop La Liga

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona's trio of regulars have all faced extended spells on the sidelines. Dembele picked up an injury in late January, Pedri in mid-February, and De Jong just before last month's international break. While all three are back on the training pitch, no official return date has been set.

However, it is possible that both De Jong and Pedri will feature in the Blaugrana's clash with third-placed Atletico Madrid this weekend, according to AS.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The trio's return comes at a welcome time for Xai's side. Barcelona are winless in their last three fixtures, and have now been held scoreless for nearly 400 minutes in all competitions. The revelation that deputy midfielder Sergi Roberto will be out of up to six weeks only makes their need for reinforcements more pressing.

WHAT NEXT? Pedri and De Jong seem on track to return for their club's fixture on Saturday, while Dembele might need an extra week to settle back into the side.