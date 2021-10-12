Barcelona can’t offer Fati & Pedri lucrative deals but remain confident on new contracts

The Liga giants remain in talks with two hot prospects regarding extended stays at Camp Nou, but funds are in short supply

Barcelona remain confident that Ansu Fati and Pedri can be tied to new contracts at Camp Nou, but the Liga giants cannot afford to put lucrative offers to two hot prospects as they continue to work through financial difficulties.

Money troubles in Catalunya have become common knowledge, with the mismanagement of previous presidential regimes making life difficult for Joan Laporta and Co in the present.

One of the biggest issues that the Blaugrana face concerns efforts to get prized assets committed to fresh terms, with it imperative that highly-rated young stars are retained if future success is to be enjoyed.

Will Fati and Pedri sign new contracts?

Thrashing out extensions with teenage talents Fati and Pedri is considered to be a top priority for those in the Barcelona boardroom.

Updates on said discussions are expected prior to the club’s Members’ Assembly on October 17, although Goal has learned that neither is as close to signing as noises coming out of Camp Nou suggest.

There have been regular statements of intent from prominent figures at Barca over recent weeks, with contract talks said to be “on the right track” and “very advanced”.

It is understood that all parties are happy with how things are progressing, but there is no escaping the fact that two of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe are yet to put pen to paper.

Should Barcelona be concerned?

Both Pedri and Fati have been attracting admiring glances from afar, with Bayern Munich said to be keen in the former while the latter has been the subject of interest from Premier League heavyweights.

Barca know they cannot afford to waste any time in negotiations and are pushing to get agreements over the line.

They are confident that both men can be retained, with compromises close as minor details regarding contract lengths and bonus clauses are ironed out.

Fati and Pedri will see their current terms improved, as their current standings in the senior squad are recognised, but the biggest stumbling block for Barca remains an inability to offer high salaries to those most deserving of them.

Who is next in line for a contract?

Once Barcelona have Fati and Pedri committed to several more years at Camp Nou, attention can then turn to opening talks with others.

Ronald Araujo and Gavi are next in line for upgrades as they are also considered to be integral components in long-term planning.

Uruguayan defender Araujo already has a €200 million (£170m/$231m) release clause in a contract that is due to run until 2023, but 17-year-old midfielder Gavi – who has become the youngest senior debutant for the Spanish national team - could be prised away for just €50m (£42m/$58m) as things stand.

Laporta is eager to see both sign new deals, with Barca hoping that the problems which led to the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leaving over the summer will not come back to haunt them.

