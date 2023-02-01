Barcelona fail to purchase Julian Araujo because they filed paperwork '18 seconds late' - director Alemany

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany claimed a computing error prevented their purchase of LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo.

Barcelona had verbal agreement for Araujo

But failed to get 21-year-old right-back

Technology blamed for error

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona looked set to turn interest in LA Galaxy defender Araujo into a concrete deal before the January 31 transfer deadline. GOAL learned that the Catalan giants reached a verbal agreement over a loan deal with an option to buy the 21-year-old, but a transfer failed to materialise before the window closed.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We didn't arrive on time due to a computer error - the delay was 18 seconds," explained Alemany to Fabrizio Romano, before adding: "We'll have to wait and see what FIFA decide."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the Blaugrana sanctioned the sale of Hector Bellerin to Sporting CP, they renewed their interest in Mexico international Araujo. A deal was agreed on all accounts with both the player and LA Galaxy, but a paperwork issue currently puts a dream transfer in jeopardy.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARAUJO? With a deal not officially signed off, Araujo currently remains an LA Galaxy player. It remains to be seen what verdict FIFA will draw on the matter, however.