Barcelona 'betraying the plan that made us great' - Bojan questions Braithwaite signing

The former Barca forward has urged those at Camp Nou to put more faith in the famed La Masia academy following recent transfer deals

need to stop “improvising” in the transfer market, says Bojan Krkic, with the Camp Nou giants urged to revert back to the “plan” which served them well in the past when home-grown talent was mixed with experienced recruits.

The famed La Masia academy system in Catalunya has helped a number of iconic figures to become senior stars.

Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets are all-time greats, while the likes of Gerard Pique and Cesc Fabregas were taken back to their roots following spells elsewhere.

The production line is still working, with big things expected of Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig, but more money has been invested elsewhere.

Some of those deals have been rather questionable, with Bojan wondering where the likes of Martin Braithwaite and Trincao fit in a much bigger picture.

For a man who emerged through the youth ranks at Barca before spreading his wings, the Liga giants have to start being decisive again, rather than reactionary.

He told Sport: “Barca have a plan. Or they had one. And I urge them to return to it.

“ have always been characterised as a club that sells well, while at Camp Nou the holy sign of our colours, which makes us great, has been La Masia.

“Without our way of being, we would never have enjoyed Messi, Xavi or Iniesta, among many others. Those three players don't just figure in privileged positions in the history of Barcelona, but also form part of football's history. The three were all on the Ballon d'Or podium in 2010, screaming to the world that we are unique and that, being unique, we are ourselves.

“And that doesn't mean no signings from outside. Signings like Trincao are strategic, beyond the price, but as long there is a plan with what to do with him.

“After playing for Braga, does he have a place guaranteed in Quique Setien's squad? Will Barca look for a loan? Those answers must be given by those running the club at the moment. And the feeling is that there are no answers. What are we doing with Riqui Puig? Will Ansu Fati continue with the first team?

“Barca cannot improvise with such important decisions. And that goes for the management of the U19s and the B team.

“Signing Braithwaite when Luis Suarez got injured, as was the case with signing Maxi Lopez after Samuel Eto'o got injured, is improvising. It is betraying the plan that has made us great.

“It's urgent that we get back to believing in ourselves. Only that way will we continue to be ourselves.”

Barca, who have struggled for consistency at times in 2019-20, are being linked with a number of players ahead of the next transfer window – with the likes of Inter forward Lautaro Martinez and former favourite Neymar, who is now at Paris Saint-Germain, figuring prominently on their wish list.