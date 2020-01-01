Barcelona appoint Planes as new technical director
Barcelona have appointed Ramon Planes as the club's new technical director.
Planes succeeds Eric Abidal, who was sacked on Tuesday as club revamps its management team following their 8-2 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
The Spaniard was previously Abidal's assistant, having joined from Getafe in the summer of 2018.
The 52-year-old has previously worked at a number of Spanish clubs including Espanyol, Racing Santander, Alaves, Lleida, Elche and Rayo Vallecano.
He also had a short spell in the Premier League alongside Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham during the 2014-15 season.
The announcement of Planes' promotion came shortly before the club confirmed the appointment of Ronald Koeman as the club's new head coach.
The former Blaugranas defender succeeds Quique Setien, whose seven-month spell in charge at Camp Nou was brought to an end at the start of the week.
More to follow.