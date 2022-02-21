Barcelona and Nigeria dealt Oshoala injury blow

Barcelona have confirmed Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala has suffered a thigh injury which rules her out of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ivory Coast.

The four-time African Women's Footballer of the Year is expected to be out of action for at least 10 weeks.

Oshoala recently returned from a knee injury in December after spending about two months on the sidelines.

She is currently the top scorer in the Spanish Primera Division with 19 goals in 16 matches for the Blaugranes who sit atop the league table with a 22-point lead.

Before the international break, the Super Falcons star scored a goal for Barcelona in their 3-0 win over Athletic Club on February 13 and she was substituted after the hour-mark.

She will miss the upcoming league matches and the Uefa Women's Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid in March.

The injury is also a blow for the Super Falcons who will be without their captain for the second leg of their 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations final qualifying game against Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

She missed the first-leg in Abuja on Friday with centre-back Onome Ebi wearing the captain's armband while American-born Ifeoma Onumonu stepped up to score the two goals that gave Randy Waldrum's side a 2-0 win.

Oshoala will be hoping Nigeria protect their lead in Abidjan for a chance to feature in the 2022 Awcon that will take place in Morocco later in July.