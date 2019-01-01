'He deserved some rewards' - Deschamps says Griezmann remains underrated amid Barca talk

The France coach does not believe speculation linking the forward with joining Barcelona will impact the Atletico Madrid star

Antoine Griezmann will remain focused despite fresh speculation he could leave for , according to head coach Didier Deschamps.

Griezmann has scored 18 goals in all competitions for Atletico this season but Saturday's loss at Athletic Bilbao leaves them 10 points behind LaLiga leaders Barca.

Atletico crashed out of the last week, despite having established a 2-0 first-leg lead against , and knocked them out of the in January.

Barca have long been linked with Griezmann and the striker made a television documentary before the World Cup in which he mulled over his future at length before committing to Atletico.

But reports in have indicated Griezmann is becoming unsettled at the Wanda Metropolitano and may be interested in joining Barca at the end of the season.

Griezmann is in the France squad as Deschamps' side prepare to open their qualifying campaign against Moldova and the coach has no concerns over the forward's mentality.

"I talk about everything with him," Deschamps told a news conference on Monday.

"He is sufficiently relaxed, has enough maturity. There is no problem with Antoine. If he is asked, he may have to think.

"What happened before the World Cup did not stop him from doing what he had to do and get this world title."

A frustrated Griezmann questioned being overlooked for the Ballon d'Or last year as Luka Modric instead took the prize for his role in 's run to the World Cup final and 's third successive Champions League crown.

And Deschamps suggested the 27-year-old, whose goals fired Atletico to the title before he helped France triumph in , is underrated outside of France.

"This has always been the case for French people, from abroad," Deschamps added.

"Antoine has achieved a year in 2018 of very, very high quality, being decisive with his club in the Europa League before being with us to become world champion.

"He deserved, certainly, to have some rewards that he could not have. After, the media exposure in France could be a little more important, yes.

"His action against , where he let Olivier Giroud take a penalty kick, proves Antoine's state of mind in relation to the French team."