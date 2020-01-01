'Barca have not even called to tell me I am dismissed' - Setien says he still hasn't received compensation after sacking

The Spanish head coach claims he is still waiting for monies owed by his former employers after filing a lawsuit against them in September

Quique Setien says he still hasn't received any compensation after being sacked by , and that the club have "have not even called to tell me I am dismissed".

Former boss Setien was handed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Camp Nou in January after being drafted in to replace Ernesto Valverde in the dugout.

However, the 62-year-old only lasted eight months in the role as he was unable to prevent Barca from recording their first trophyless season since 2007-08.

A stunning 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League sealed Setien's fate, with club legend Ronald Koeman swiftly appointed as his successor in August.

Setien announced that he would be taking legal action against Barca the following month, claiming he had not been given any information about a severance package and that he was only notified of his dismissal via Burofax.

"In my case, Quique Setien, it is public and well known that on August 17, both the club and the president announced my dismissal with immediate effect," he said in an official statement.

"However, it was not until yesterday, September 16 (one month later), when they sent me, for the first time, the written communication of said dismissal (without any settlement)."

The Spaniard has now revealed he is still waiting for reimbursement from the Blaugrana, and that he still hasn't been contacted by anyone from the club over the cancellation of his contract.

"Barca have not compensated me, nor have they offered me anything," Setien told COPE.

"They have not even called me to tell me that I am dismissed."

Barca's problems have not gone away under Koeman, who has overseen an inconsistent start to the team's latest campaign.

A morale-boosting 4-0 home win over Osasuna on Saturday saw the Blaugrana rise to seventh in the table, but they are still 10 points behind leaders having played two games less, and nine behind second-placed after the same number of fixtures.

Koeman's men are in better shape in the , though, with their place in the knockout stages already assured ahead of a matchday five showdown away at Ferencvaros on Wednesday.