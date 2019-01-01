'Barca do not want to sell' - Coutinho's agent says Brazil star will stay at Camp Nou

The midfielder will remain with the La Liga champions, according to Kia Joorabchian, despite reports linking him with Paris Saint-Germain

Philippe Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian says that the midfielder will remain with the Spanish champions amid reports linking him with a move away from the Catalan club.

Coutinho has experienced an up and down tenure with Barcelona since joining the side from in January 2018.

He was booed several times by Barcelona fans towards the tail end of the season, and was relatively ineffective against his former club as Barca were knocked out of the in the semi-final.

As a result, the Brazilian star has been linked with a departure, with among those said to be interested.

The midfielder only furthered speculation by confirming that he could leave Barcelona while on international duty with .

But Coutinho, who has also been linked with the likes of , will not move this summer, his agent says, as Barcelona are determined to keep hold of the 27-year-old midfielder.

"I talked a few days ago with Pep Segura at Barcelona," Joorabchian told RMC Sport.

"He told me that the club does not want to sell Coutinho this summer, no matter what. And then, we have not had any contact with PSG."

Coutinho has featured in 75 matches for Barcelona since making the move from Anfield, having scored 21 goals during his Camp Nou stay.

He scored 10 in his first 22 matches throughout his first half-season with the club after making the move in January before scoring just 11 times in 53 matches in his first full campaign.

The Brazilian was Barcelona's fourth-leading scorer this season, behind Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Coutinho is currently with Brazil for the Copa America, having helped guide the team to the finale of the tournament on home soil.

The midfielder scored twice in Brazil's tournament-opening win over while providing an assist in a 5-0 battering of to close the group stage.

Brazil topped 2-0 on Tuesday in the Copa America semi-final behind goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino.

They'll face either or Peru on Sunday in the finale as Brazil look to claim their first Copa America since 2007.