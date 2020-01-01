Banyana star Seoposenwe opens Portuguese Liga BPI account in Sporting Braga win

The South African forward grabbed her maiden goal in the Portuguese top-flight in her fifth start for Miguel Santos' team

Jermaine Seoposenwe scored her first goal of the season for Braga as they thrashed Valadares Gaia 5-1 in Saturday's Portuguese Liga BPI game at Complexo Desportivo de Valadares.

The Banyana Banyana striker was afforded her fifth start of the season by Miguel Santos since joining the club from Spanish outfit and she finally broke her duck against Valadares.

On a return from the break, Braga were eager to continue their impressive run following an 8-0 triumph at Gil Vicente in their last outing as Dolores Silva opened the scoring after just five minutes.

More teams

Five minutes later, Laura Luis tapped in the second goal of the match off a fine cross from the left for the visitors.

Valadares, however, pulled one back against Braga after they were gifted with a penalty kick and Paloma Lemos calmly converted from the spot for a third of the match in the 16th minute.

With their lead reduced, Braga moved to recover their two-goal lead when Luis outran her marker to fire in a third seven minutes later.

After the recess, the international increased the tally seven minutes into the second half, with her first goal of the season.

In the 61st minute, Luis finished up brilliantly to bag her treble of the match and completed the rout for a fifth win in a row for Braga.

Article continues below

In the victory, Seoposenwe made her fifth appearance of the season and Saturday's strike ended the 27-year-old's goal drought, having last scored in a competitive match in July 2019 for Gintra-Universitetas.

Braga opened a three-point gap at the top of the Portuguese Liga BPI table after the win on the road with 15 points after five games.

Seoposenwe will be hoping to continue her impressive start to life in when Santos' side host FC Famalicao for their next league fixture on November 15 at Estadio 1º de Maio.