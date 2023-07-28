Banyana Banyana throw away two goal lead to share spoils with Argentina in Women's World Cup

South Africa lost a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina in a Women's World Cup Group G match to leave knockout qualification hanging by a thread

South Africa took a 2-0 lead

Argentina fought back to get a point

Banyana get their first ever point in the competition

TELL ME MORE: Both teams suffered narrow losses in their opening Group G matches; South Africa conceded late to fall 2-1 against Sweden, while Argentina were punished by Italy minutes away from the final whistle.

Both teams were desperate for maximum points on Friday to reignite their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds of the competition.

It was the 2022 Wafcon Champions who scored first; Kgatlana did the work before setting up Linda Motlhalo for the opener after 30 minutes.

The provider turned scorer 25 minutes from time, tapping in Jermaine Seoposenwe's cross from the right to double the advantage.

Sophia Braun halved the deficit with a fine long-range finish in the 74th minute to give La Albiceleste hopes of getting something from the match.

Five minutes later, the teams were on level terms; Yamila Rodriguez found space in the final third and crossed the ball to fellow substitute Romina Nunez who nodded home to send Argentina fans into wild celebrations.

EYES ON: Kgatlana was on top of her game, a willing runner who inspired the African Champions to a bright start by playing a crucial role in both goals.

She was determined to get going and was a danger throughout the match. It made no sense when she was replaced by coach Desiree Ellis after 83 minutes, when Banyana were looking for a winner from the counter attack.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa have to ask themselves a lot of questions after twice surrendering leads in their two Group G matches.

On the plus side, Banyana have now collected their first-ever point in World Cup and still have a chance of making it to the next phase if they can beat Italy in their final group match on Wednesday.

Italy and Sweden face off on Saturday and that result will have a bearing on Banyana's possible progression.

OUR MVP: Kgatlana surely takes it, she was the driving force for Banyana and was always a danger with or without the ball.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: South Africa will play Italy on Wednesday, August 2 while Argentina will take on Sweden.