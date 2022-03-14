Bangkok FC's Aitsaret Noichaiboon sacked after brutal elbow attack leaves opponent needing 24 stitches

Thai football club Bangkok FC have terminated the contract of player Aitsaret Noichaiboon after he struck an opponent with his elbow in a match on Sunday afternoon.

Bangkok were 3-0 down in their Thai League 3 clash at North Bangkok University FC when Supasan Ruangsuphanimit clipped Noichaiboon's heels as the ball went out for a throw-in the fourth minute of added time.

Noichaiboon then walked up to his opponent and elbowed him in the face.

What has happened?

Noichaiboon was immediately sent off for the attack but his club followed up by confirming the termination of his contract.

A statement from the club's Facebook page read: “Bangkok FC would like to [take a] stand and not support the action.

“The club has cancelled the contract of the player.

“The club would like to express our condolences for the incident, and will do everything possible to stop this happening again.”

What happened to the victim?

Ruangsuphanimit immediately fell to the ground and had to be taken to hospital, where he received stitches to his face.

A statement from North Bangkok University FC read: “[Supasan] has undergone a physical examination at Bangpakok-Rangsit 2 Hospital after player No. 6 of the Bangkok FC club intentionally attacked his face.

“After seeing a doctor [they] found that the upper lip area has a severe wound. The doctor therefore sewed a total of 24 stitches to cover the wound. The club will provide care and responsibility.”

