Bandari 2-1 AFC Leopards: Dockers sink Ingwe to return to winning ways

Despite losing goalkeeper Michael Wanyika to a red card, the hosts held on to beat their visitors at Mbaraki Sports Club

10-man Bandari FC returned to winning ways after a hard-fought 2-1 FKF Premier League win against AFC Leopards at Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday.

It was the Dockers who scored first in the 28th minute through Umaru Kasumba but AFC levelled the scores in the 36th minute after captain Isaac Kipyegon converted from the penalty spot but Bandari won it when William Wadri slotted from the spot in the 44th minute.

Both teams came into the match seeking to bounce back to winning ways. Bandari had lost 2-0 against Posta Rangers while AFC Leopards had suffered a 1-0 defeat against rivals Gor Mahia in a Mashemeji Derby.

It was Bandari, who started the game on a high note, and with only five minutes played, Ugandan winger Wadri found himself with acres of space inside Ingwe’s danger zone but his feeble effort was gathered by goalkeeper Maxwell Muchesia.

Three minutes later, it was the turn for AFC Leopards to take the lead as Brian Wanyama received a good pass from Peter Thiong’o but he failed to beat goalkeeper Michael Wanyika.

A minute later, Ingwe attacked yet again after a combination between Thiong’o and Peter Ngang’a released Brian Wanyama but with only goalkeeper Wanyika to beat, he blasted the ball wide.

Bandari finally broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when former Sofapaka striker Kasumba latched onto a through ball from Whyvonne Isuza before rounding up Muchesia and planting the ball into an empty net.

FULL TIME



We lose at Mbaraki Grounds



Bandari FC 2 AFC Leopards 1#OursForever pic.twitter.com/d7i0Oc47A1 — AFC Leopards (@AFCLeopards) October 24, 2021

The Dockers almost doubled their lead in the 30th minute when Wadri released Kasumba, but the Ugandan striker fumbled the ball and failed to beat Muchesia.

Six minutes later, AFC Leopards moved level after goalkeeper Wanyika fouled the advancing Maxwell Otieno inside the box and up stepped captain Kipyegon, to send him the wrong way.

The goal was short-lived as a minute to the half-time whistle, Bandari were also awarded a penalty of their own after Washington Munene handled the ball inside the box and Wadri stepped up to make it 2-1 past Muchesia.

On resumption, Isuza, who was facing his former club, was booked after a nasty tackle on Wanyama and 10 minutes later, he fluffed an open chance to make it 3-1 for Bandari after failing to beat Muchesia on a one-on-one situation.

In the 67th minute, Bandari were reduced to 10-men after Wanyika was sent off for a second bookable office, and three minutes later, Ingwe almost levelled the scores through Thiong’o but his well-taken free-kick rattled the woodwork for a goal-kick.

Wanyika’s exit saw coach Casa Mbungo ring the changes with goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana coming in, Bonface Mwangemi replacing Abdalla Hassa in the midfield while AFC Leopards benched Musa Saad for Bonface Mukhekhe.

Article continues below

Despite playing a man less for the remaining 23 minutes, the Dockers held on to collect maximum points at their backyard.

In other matches played on Sunday, Kakamega Homeboyz continued their fine start to the season after securing a 2-0 win against Posta Rangers at Bukhungu Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Wazito FC, Nairobi City Stars snatched a 2-0 win against Bidco United while Mathare United picked their first win of the season after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-1 on the road.