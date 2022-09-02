The Senegal forward was left red-faced following the dramatic incidents that saw him taken at the airport on his way to the Premier League club

Senegal forward Bamba Dieng endured a nightmare transfer deadline day following dramatic incidents that saw him miss out on moves to Leeds United and OGC Nice only to stay at Marseille after a failed medical.

Dieng was initially set to fly to England to complete his medical after Marseille had agreed a €10million fee with Leeds but the deal was hijacked by Nice who negotiated with the player’s agent at the airport, leading to the breakdown of the transfer to the Premier League club.

While Nice thought they had got one over the Yorkshire side, the 22-year-old failed his medical after a problem was detected during routine checks and the deal fell through, leaving the player with no option but to return to Marseille with the window closed.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani had brought the issue to the fore later on Thursday after he expressed his disgust at the player and his representatives’ conduct.

“Part of the madness of deadline day,” a disappointed Radrizzani said in response to a fan who enquired about the transfer. “We have been screwed up, it happens even to the best ones. We have done a great market, planned and executed our targets at very early stage. Keep going,” he added.

Radrizzani’s response came hours after he had confirmed signing the player through a social media post.

“Agreed. Let’s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on [Cody] Gapko. Now it’s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse [Marsch] and the staff are doing,” the Italian said of the player who had agreed a four-year deal.

Dieng has spent two seasons at Marseille, scoring nine goals in 42 appearances, including seven and three assists in 25 league appearances in 2021-22, and will now have to focus on Les Phoceens’ Ligue 1 campaign until at least January.

It is, however, reported that Nice could still resurrect the move in the coming days due to Ligue 1's 'joker' rule.

The Ligue 1 transfer rules dictate that one player can still be signed from a French team outside the transfer window, referred to as the ‘joker’ or ‘wildcard’, which means that a Nice deal for Dieng could still be in the offing.