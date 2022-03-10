Balogun seals Rangers three-goal advantage over Red Star Belgrade

Rangers defender Leon Balogun scored his second goal in the Uefa Europa League this season with a header in their 3-0 triumph over Red Star Belgrade.

The Nigeria centre-back met James Tavernier's corner-kick with his header in the 51st minute and it sealed an important first-leg advantage for the Scottish giants after first-half goals from Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos.

With Thursday's effort, Balogun took his tally to two goals in six Europa League matches which include his opening goal against Brondby in October.

In addition to the goal, the Super Eagles star was solid in the defence for Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side and his performance helped them to keep a clean sheet.

Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo started the encounter for Rangers but only Aribo was replaced by Zambia's Fashion Sakala in the 75th minute.

At the end of the encounter, Balogun reflected on his goal and he admitted it was a powerful header.

“I thought it was looking good. I was a bit scared when the goalkeeper got there but I guess the header was just a bit too strong,” he was quoted by Glasgow Times.

“It was a good contact on the ball and a good header.”

Before the return fixture in Belgrade on March 17, Balogun with his compatriots Bassey and Aribo will be hoping to help Rangers extend their 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they visit Dundee United for a Scottish Cup fixture on Sunday.