Ballon d'Or loading? - Osimhen sends warning after equalling Weah's record in Napoli win

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old Nigeria international continued with his fine run in Serie A after he scored to help Napoli defeat Sampdoria 2-0 at Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Sunday.

His goal was the 10th of the current campaign and saw him equal an African record set by George Weah, scoring 10 or more goals in three different Serie A seasons.

Weah, who is the current President of Liberia, achieved the feat while playing for AC Milan between 1995 and 1998. In 1995, Weah became the first African to win the Ballon d'Or and to date, he remains the only African footballer to ever have won the gong.

Osimhen's recent displays for Partenopei give the belief the Super Eagle could follow in Weah's footsteps and become the second African to lay his hands on the Ballon d'Or.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle is the current top scorer in Serie A with 10 goals. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, M'Bala Nzola of Spezia, and Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic are second on the list having scored eight goals apiece.

Since moving to Napoli from Lille, Osimhen has been the key figure for Napoli, who are topping the league table with 44 points from 17 matches. Last season, Osimhen featured in 27 games league matches, scored 14 goals, and provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? He will hope to keep his scoring run going when Napoli take on Juventus in a league fixture at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday.