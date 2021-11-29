Ballon d'Or 2021: What are the two new awards & who won them?

The winners of the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards will be announced on Monday.

The best players in each of the men's and women's games will be handed their trophies at the ceremony in Paris, while the Kopa Trophy will go to the best player under the age of 21 and the best goalkeeper will be handed the Yashin Trophy.

But it was announced on Monday that two additional accolades will go out this year for the first time.

What are the new trophy categories?

One of the new trophies that will go out is the Best Goalscorer of the Year, which will likely be given to the most prolific player over the calenader year.

The other will not be handed out to an individual player, but will instead be awarded to the best club of the year.

Who won the awards?

The inaugural winner of the of the Best Goalscorer of the Year award was Robert Lewandowski, following his stunning season for Bayern Munich.

The Poland international has scored 51 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga champions across the calendar year.

The Best Club of the Year award winner is yet to be announced.

