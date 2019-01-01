‘Bale would walk into Man Utd’s side’ – Red Devils and Spurs are only options, says Rush

The former Wales international is looking for a fellow countryman to escape his Real Madrid nightmare as he still has “a few years left in him”

Gareth Bale would “walk into” the team, says Ian Rush, with the Red Devils and the only realistic options available to the outcast.

With his future at the Santiago Bernabeu being called into question, a return to the Premier League is being mooted for the international.

It has been suggested that Real could even sanction a loan switch, so eager are they to get the 29-year-old off their books.

If the exit door does open for Bale, then Rush believes he should be considering a retracing of his steps to Spurs or a high-profile move to Old Trafford.

Talk of interest from United has started to fade, but they could land a proven performer who would slip seamlessly into their side and immediately improve the collective standard of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Rush told BBC Sport when quizzed on the Tottenham and Red Devils rumours: "Apart from that, where else are you looking at?

"Looking at Manchester United last season, I think he'd walk into that side now."

Rush added on the troublesome situation Bale finds himself in, with it clear that he has been deemed surplus to requirements in Madrid: "When a club wants to get rid of you and he wants to stay, it's very difficult and I feel for him because like I've said before, Real Madrid supporters should be applauding him.

"You get to a stage now where different managers have different ways. You just hope that Gareth gets back, hopefully, in the Premier League because everyone wants to see him play.

"In the last two Wales games he hasn't been the player he is, but sometimes even the greatest players have to have a couple of bad games."

Bale has looked a shadow of his former self of late, with questions being asked of his desire and hunger after becoming a scapegoat in .

Many believe a move can help him to rediscover his spark, with Rush of the opinion that a man with four winners’ medals still has plenty left to offer.

"He's still got a few years left in him and it depends which club wants to take him," added the former and striker.