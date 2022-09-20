Bale will go down as a Real Madrid great despite turbulent end to Bernabeu career, insists agent

Gareth Bale will be remembered as "one of Real Madrid's great players", according to his agent Jonathan Barnett.

Bale left Madrid in summer

Agent claims he's one of club's greatest players

Welshman now at LAFC

WHAT HAPPENED? Barnett spoke exclusively to GOAL about Bale's Madrid legacy and his fresh start in MLS at LAFC - who he joined on a free transfer following his departure from Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked how Bale would be remembered for his time in the Spanish capital, Barnett replied: "As one of Real Madrid's great players."

The Welshman's agent also revealed how the forward was settling in at LAFC, adding: "He's been wonderful. He's loving it. It's an extraordinary place to live and he's really enjoying it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale won a host of trophies at Madrid, including five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles - but his final years at the club were controversial as he slipped down the pecking order while continuing to pocket lucrative wages. It has been suggested the 33-year-old could retire after the 2022 World Cup, but Barnett has downplayed the possibility. "People talk a lot about it and they don't know anything. Let's see what happens," he said. "We have the World Cup coming up and he will play the World Cup, he will win the World Cup... (laughs). We'll see what happens after that. If he's enjoying it, who knows?"

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? Bale has started his MLS career strongly, netting twice on appearances from the bench. However, he is currently on a run of seven games without scoring, which he will be looking to end on Sunday, October 2 against Portland Timbers.