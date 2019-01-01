‘Bale will be the one with problems if he stays’ – Mijatovic predicts transfer issues for Real Madrid

The former Blancos striker admits the Welsh international needs to leave, while he expects Luka Modric to stay and calls a Paul Pogba deal difficult

Gareth Bale has been warned that he will "be the one that will have problems" if he opts to remain at , with Predrag Mijatovic saying Zinedine Zidane has “zero or little faith” in the Welshman.

A move away from the Santiago Bernabeu was expected to be made by the 30-year-old forward this summer.

However, no deal has been agreed despite reported interest from the Premier League and Chinese .

If there are no further discussions before the window closes in , then the man being frozen out by the current coaching regime while find himself left in sporting limbo.

Former Blancos striker Mijatovic sees that situation doing nobody any favours, telling El Larguero: “If Bale stays in Madrid, Real Madrid is not going to have problems.

“Bale will be the one that will have problems. Zidane has zero or little faith in him.”

While suggesting Bale should leave the Spanish capital, Mijatovic is confident that Luka Modric will not be moved on by Real, despite links to giants .

On the international who was named the best player in the world for 2018, he added: “Luka is very happy at Real Madrid, as a friend of his I can say that he is going to stay.

“He is not a player to be put in any kind of deal; he is the Ballon d'Or winner.”

It could be that Modric’s position in the Madrid side comes under further threat before the summer window closes in .

Speculation continues that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba remains a top target for Zidane.

Mijatovic is, however, aware that prising the World Cup winner away from Old Trafford will not be easy, and that it's likely Real will be left frustrated.

Article continues below

He said: “The operation for Pogba is very difficult, in my opinion.

“It seems that United want him, Zidane likes him very much and surely Madrid have tried, but with nothing is easy.

“If no midfielder arrives, then Madrid may have problems in that position.”