Gareth Bale says he is “not worried” about his goal drought as he prepares to lead Wales in their Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday.

The Real Madrid forward is Wales’ all-time leading goal scorer but goes into the European Championship without a goal in his last 11 international appearances stretching back nearly two years.

However, the 31-year-old believes he is still contributing enough to the team and is confident he will find the back of the net again sooner rather than later.

What did Bale say?

Bale, who has 33 goals in 92 appearances for Wales, last scored in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Croatia in October 2019.

Asked whether he was concerned about his barren run, Bale told reporters: "Like I've always said from when I started and when I was scoring loads of goals, it doesn't matter who scores - it matters about the result.

"I haven't scored for a while, but I've made maybe six or seven assists in that time. So I'm still contributing in terms of goals.

"I'm not worried. I know where the back of a net is and hopefully if a chance arises, I'll be able to take it."

Bale on 'honour' of Wales captaincy

Having scored in all three of Wales’ group games at Euro 2016, Bale was always going to be a key player in this summer’s tournament.

His importance to the team has been heightened by the fact he is now permanent captain following the retirement of Ashley Williams earlier this year, a source of great pride to the former Tottenham player.

"It's going to be a massive honour to wear the captain's armband," he said.

"It's a huge honour anyway but to be leading your country out into a major tournament is going to be one of the highlights of my career."

Bale leads fully fit squad in Baku

Wales have a fully fit 26-man squad available for Saturday's clash with Switzerland.

Aaron Ramsey missed group training on Thursday but is using his own staff to help with his conditioning work, so will still be available for selection.

Italy are the early leaders of Group A after beating Turkey 3-0 in the tournament opener in Rome on Friday.

After Saturday's game with Switzerland, Wales take on Turkey in Baku on Wednesday before heading to Rome to face Italy in their final group match on June 20.

