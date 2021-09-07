Bale in a 'better environment' at Real Madrid as he credits Ancelotti's playing style

The Welshman says he is enjoying his football again at Santiago Bernabeu after being frozen out during Zinedine Zidane's second spell in charge

There is a "better environment" at Real Madrid this season, according to Gareth Bale, who says he is "more comfortable with the playing style" under Carlo Ancelotti.

Bale has enjoyed great success over the past eight years at Santiago Bernabeu, having initially been snapped up from Tottenham in 2013, winning two Liga titles and four Champions Leagues among a whole host of other major honours.

The Welshman fell out of favour during Zinedine Zidane's second spell in charge and ended up returning to Spurs on loan in 2020-21, but he is now back at Real for the final year of his contract and says he is enjoying a new lease of life with Ancelotti at the helm.

What's been said?

Asked whether his time spent on loan at Tottenham helped him mentally before Euro 2020 and his latest pre-season at the Bernabeu, Bale told a press conference during the latest international break: "I think that showed coming back with Wales in the Euros.

"I have brought that into Real Madrid this season, where there is a better environment for myself. Every player will tell you if they're in a happier place mentally, then physically they are going to feel better and perform better.

"I'm playing and a bit happier and a bit more comfortable with the playing style of Real Madrid."

Bale on Ancelotti

The 32-year-old went on to discuss his relationship with Ancelotti, who he previously worked with at Real between 2013 and 2015.

Bale is delighted to have reunited with the Italian head coach, but insists he will only be guaranteed a regular spot in his team if he can keep performing to a high level on a consistent basis.

"I've always had a great relationship with Carlo," he added. "But it is always the same: you have to perform to get into the team. I had a good pre-season and a good start to the season. In football, you just have to play well and the perception changes very quickly."

What's next?

Bale has appeared in all three of Real's league games at the start of the new season, scoring once, and will be back in contention for a place in Ancelotti's line-up when they play host to Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The Blancos will turn their attention to the Champions League three days later, with an opening Group D clash against Serie A champions Inter on the cards.

