Bale: I know where I’m going but it would cause chaos to say now

On-loan at Tottenham, the Real Madrid star has remained tight-lipped on his future but says that it is decided

Gareth Bale says that he knows where his future lies beyond the summer but that if he says anything now it will “cause chaos”.

Bale has spent the last season on loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid, though it is unclear whether he might stay with the Premier League club, return to Spain or move elsewhere.

The Wales star bagged a double for Spurs as they shocked Leicester 4-2 on the final day of the season on what may be his farewell appearance for the London club.

What did he say?

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “It will happen after the Euros. I know what I'm doing but it will just cause chaos if I say anything.”

He was then asked when the decision will be revealed.

Bale said: “Whenever I decide.

“I am not thinking about anything, all I’m concentrating on now is obviously finishing this season off strong.

“We meet up straight away for the Euros and I’m not thinking about anything else other than Wales.”

Bale has struggled to find space at Real Madrid in recent months under Zinedine Zidane, with his attitude towards the club having been questioned in the media.

With a sizeable wage, Madrid may feel that they cannot afford to carry such a burden on a player who may not feature.

