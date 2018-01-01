Bailly returns to Manchester United training ahead of Valencia clash

The Cote d'Ivoire international missed the Red Devils' clash with Fulham after suffering a knock but he is set to make his ninth appearance this term

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has returned to training ahead of their Champions League game with Valencia on Wednesday night.

After a two-month absence from the squad, the 24-year-old defender returned to the side in their stalemate against Arsenal.

On Saturday, the former Villarreal player was missing in action in the Red Devils’ victory over Fulham at the Old Trafford owing to a knock he picked up during their tie with the Gunners.

Article continues below

However, on Tuesday, the Cote d'Ivoire international was part of the team that trained in preparation for their meeting with Marcelino’s men.

Bailly will be looking to make his ninth appearance across all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s men this season in the encounter.