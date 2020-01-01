Bailly reacts after Manchester United advance into Europa League quarter-finals

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international is delighted with the Red Devils’ progress in the European competition

Eric Bailly has reacted to ’s progress to the quarter-finals after defeating LASK 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The centre-back was handed a starting role in the encounter and played for the duration of the game in the second leg round of 16 of the competition.

Jesse Lingard’s effort cancelled out Philipp Wiesinger’s opener before Anthony Martial scored the second for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men with two minutes left to play.

More teams

The victory ensured the Red Devils advanced into the next round of the competition on 7-1 aggregate after securing a convincing win in the first leg at Linzer Stadion.

The international has taken to the social media to applaud United’s performance against the Austrian side.

“Job well done, we're in the quarter-finals,” Bailly posted on Instagram.

Bailly joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2016 from Spanish side and made 38 appearances across all competitions in his debut season.

The defender has, however, endured various injury setbacks since November 2017 when he suffered his first major injury, an ankle problem, which ruled him out of action for more than three months.

The 26-year-old has only featured 10 times for United across all competitions in the 2019-20 season owing to his struggles with injury.

Bailly recently signed a two-year contract with Manchester United, which will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of 2021-22 season.

The defender will hope to maintain his fitness and help the Red Devils clinch the Europa League title they last won in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Bailly started his career with youth setup before he was promoted to the senior side in 2014 and featured in five league games before his departure from the side in 2015.

Article continues below

The centre-back made 35 league appearances for Villarreal after arriving from the White and Blue before teaming up with United.

Bailly has 34 caps for Ivory Coast and was part of the team that won the 2015 .