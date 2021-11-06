Bailly makes unwanted Manchester Derby history

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly has become the first Manchester United player to score an own goal in the Manchester derby in the Premier League era.

The only other own goals in this fixture in the Premier League were in Manchester United's favour in February 2005 with Richard Dunne's own goal and in April 2013 when Vincent Kompany put the ball into his own net.



In the Old Trafford game on Saturday - which the hosts eventually lost 2-0 - the Red Devils found themselves trailing when the Ivorian tried to clear a cross into the penalty area by Joao Cancelo, who flicked a return effort in from the left edge.

Victor Lindelof had cleared the first attempt by the Manchester City man only for Bailly to put the ball into his own net in the seventh minute as he attempted to make a further clearance.

Bernardo Silva added the second for the Premier League champions in added minutes of the first half, as Pep Guardiola's men took a 2-0 lead into the half-time break. He took advantage of poor defending between Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire to slot home from Cancelo's cross.

All three of Silva's goals against Manchester United for the Citizens have come at Old Trafford, scoring in three of his last four appearances there. He has only netted more goals against Burnley - four - in his time at Manchester City.

The hosts would have even conceded more goals had David De Gea not saved them by denying Cancelo on two other occasions, as well as Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.



Manchester United are now without a clean sheet in their last 14 home games in all competitions - they've only had one longer run in their entire history without a home clean sheet, a 21-game run between April 1958 and March 1959.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have won more away league games - eight - at Old Trafford against the Red Devils than any other team.

Additionally, the away team has won nine of the last 12 meetings between Manchester United and Manchester City in all competitions, drawing one and losing two, including each of the three games in 2021.