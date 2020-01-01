Bahoken hits brace as Angers run riot over Nimes

The Cameroon forward returned to scoring form as Stephane Moulin's side stretched their impressive winning streak on the road

Stephane Bahoken scored two goals while 's Ismael Traore bagged two assists as cruised to a 5-1 triumph over in a match on Sunday.

Angers got off to a flying start at Stade des Costieres, thanks to Mathias Lage's effort in the opening 60 seconds.

Seven minutes before the half hour-mark, Bahoken doubled the visitors' lead with his goal and he also made it 3-0 in the 56th minute.

Both goals were assisted by Ivorian defender Traore as the star extended his tally to four goals in Ligue 1 this season.

Late in the second-half, Lois Diony and Jimmy Cabot completed the rout for Angers but youth international Moussa Kone came off the bench to grab a consolation goal for Nimes, after he was assisted by winger Zinedine Ferhat in the stoppage time.

A host of African stars were on parade at Stade des Costieres, however, Bahoken was in action for 69 minutes - his eighth appearance in the French top-flight this campaign.

Sunday's goals came as a relief for Bahoken, who was involved in an off-field controversy a fortnight ago.

The 28-year-old was handed a four-month suspended prison sentence with a fine of €2,000 for acts of domestic violence against his partner, as well as a three-month suspended sentence with a fine of €6,875 for a traffic violation.

Bahoken is among the 24 players invited by Antonio Conceicao for Cameroon's double-header their 2021 qualifiers against Mozambique scheduled for November 12 and 16.

Meanwhile, Angers have now won three consecutive away games in Ligue 1 and they climbed to seventh on the table with 16 points after 10 matches.