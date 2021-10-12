Bafana Bafana were not confident, they didn't believe in themselves - Broos

The Belgian inherited a team which had hit a low following their failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they have “made big steps” in the right direction since he took over the team.

Broos was appointed Bafana coach in May, not long after they had narrowly missed out on Africa Cup of Nations qualification under Molefi Ntseki.

With South Africa having kicked off their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe in September in what was Broos’ first game in charge of Bafana, the coach says he saw signs of a lack of confidence.

But he feels he has now transformed Bafana into a competitive outfit with players who believe in themselves as they top Group G in the World Cup qualifiers and are unbeaten.

“We started one month ago with our first camp and when you see the steps we made, it is very good work from the players,” Broos told the media.

“I can only ask something and give them something and give solutions. But in the end, it is the players who have to do that. In our game against Zimbabwe, they were hesitant. You saw a team that was not confident and didn’t believe in themselves.

“Then three days after [against Ghana], they were confident and played good football and two days ago, you saw a team that fights. So we made big steps but we are not where we wanted to be and it is impossible in one month to achieve what we like to achieve.

“We are heading in the right direction and I’m very happy with what the players give me and it is growing when I compare it with the first month, and this gives me confidence for the future.”

South Africa are now preparing to face Ethiopia in their fourth match of the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

After beating the same side 3-1 on Saturday, Broos is not worried about complacency in his team as they have picked up confidence.

“I’m sure that mentality [complacency] will not be in the team,’ said Broos.

“I see with the way the guys have behaved at training and see the guys are happy. But I don’t think they will say this will be an easy game, not at all.”