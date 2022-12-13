Bafana Bafana star Tau injured again in action for Al Ahly

Al Ahly have announced attacker Percy Tau has suffered another injury, during Monday’s Egyptian Premier League win over Al Ittihad.

The Bafana star is injured again

He did not finish Monday's clash vs Al Ittihad

Al Ahly yet to reveal extent of the injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Tau scored Al Ahly’s opening goal in the 3-0 victory over Al Ittihad but could not finish the match after picking up an injury. The Bafana Bafana star was injured after the Cairo giants had already exhausted their substitute quota and they had to finish the match with 10 men. While confirming the fitness setback to Tau, the African heavyweights are yet to issue an update on the nature of the player’s injury or if he will be forced to be on the sidelines.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has become injury-prone in recent times and Bafana coach Hugo Broos has even complained about his readiness. In 2022 alone, Tau has endured three injury spells that have robbed him of game time including national team assignments. The latest knock comes two months after he had returned from nursing his quadriceps. Crucially, the latest injury struck has come as he had just picked up form, scoring in his last two games for the Egyptian giants.

WHAT AL AHLY SAID: "Tau had a clear chance to add another goal as he went one-against-one with the goalkeeper but he failed to dribble the goalkeeper and was injured,” said Al Ahly on their website. “Our team was forced to complete the game with 10 players but it did not affect the tempo of the game.”

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? Tau would be hoping tests would not reveal he would be out for a long time. If he recovers quickly he could feature in their next match against Future FC on Friday.