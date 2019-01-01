Bafana Bafana must focus on their own strengths against Ghana - Ronwen Williams

The Bafana net minder is confident their mental strength can help to pull off a victory against the Black Stars

Ahead of the crucial 2021 qualifier against on Thursday, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has challenged overseas-based players to raise their game and help the team.

Although Williams believes they have a strong mentality as they travel away from home for their opening qualifier, he has urged his teammates to focus on their strengths as he admits the Black Stars will not be an easy opponent.

Coach Molefi Ntseki is set to lead his side on Thursday after making his debut as a coach in their 2-1 win over Mali in an international friendly last month.

“We have many players who are playing overseas now and we need them to help us because they play with Ghanaian players overseas,” Williams told the media as quoted by Isolezwe.

“I think we are strong mentally now and we don’t need to focus too much on them. Yes, they have good players that are known all over the world but we have shown that if we have a strong mentality we can beat any team.

“We have to go to the field with a strong mentality – we can beat Ghana.”

On the match itself, the SuperSport United number one expects a tough match.

“It is going to be a tough match because Ghana is one of the biggest teams in Africa, but we have played against big teams this year,” he added.

“We played against four times in two years. We played against the big giants and we managed to get the results.

“We just need to change how we look at Ghana, we must not look too much on them but also focus on our strengths and on our players.”

With coach Kwesi Appiah looking to ensure he leads the West Africans to the continental showpiece in , he has called up a strong quad comprising of Andrew and Jordan Ayew who play for and respectively.

On the other hand, Ntseki will be pinning his hopes on Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba to cause all sorts of trouble for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Bafana are scheduled to return home on Friday to prepare for their second qualifier against Sudan at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.