Bafana Bafana legend Nyathi: Ghana will be competitive in South Africa

The Black Stars are in Johannesburg without their big Premier League stars but the ex-Orlando Pirates star believes they are still a strong outfit

Former South Africa defender David Nyathi has warned the current Bafana Bafana team that Ghana will not be a weakened side in the absence of some of their star players during Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier at FNB Stadium.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Ghana will be without captain Andre Ayew, his brother Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey who will only be available for their last match of the campaign against Sao Tome e Principe.

With the trio forming a vital cog in the Black Stars squad, Nyathi feels that their absence will not render the West Africans a weak outfit as he demands a more competitive mentality from South Africa.

“In these days in football, there is no worse team anymore. All the teams are getting better and better,” Nyathi told Sowetan Live.

“And that is the attitude that we all have to take. That you have to prepare to your best and expect that the team you are going to play against is going to give you the best competition. Ghana's overseas contingent shows that there is talent in that country. Players in Ghana are also competitive. They have a league, as we have ours here in South Africa.

“So we must have a mental attitude that always competes at the highest level as we have done in the past, and we did well because we maintained that attitude. You need to prepare to win a match. You can’t be preparing for a draw or anything else. That’s the attitude we need to have.”

Vice-captain Partey was one of the scorers when Ghana beat Bafana Bafana 2-0 in the reverse fixture in November 2019.

Article continues below

While Ghana are without their England-based stars, South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki has faced a similar predicament.

Carlisle United midfielder Dean Furman as well as UAE-based Thulani Serero were not released by their clubs for the Ghana match as well as Sunday’s clash away in Sudan.

Rangers FC’s Bongani Zungu was also not permitted to travel to South Africa and will only be available for the Sudan match.