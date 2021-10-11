Bafana Bafana have everything to win, Ethiopia have everything to lose - Broos

South Africa are in the driving seat in their pool and the Belgian tactician feels they have no pressure in this campaign

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they do not have to be nervous about how the Group G standings could turn out to be after they clash with Ethiopia in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Broos’ side are one point clear in their pool ahead of second-placed Ghana while third-placed Ethiopia are four points behind them.

A draw for Bafana and a win for Ghana against Zimbabwe will see the Black Stars claiming top spot, but Bross appears not to be worried, saying it is Ethiopia who have “everything to lose” on Tuesday.

“We know it’s an important game, it’s a key game. If we win tomorrow and we are a bit lucky that something happens in the other game, we can have more points in front of our opponents,” Broos told the media.

“Maybe victory for Zimbabwe. On the other side, we don’t have to be nervous about that, We have everything to win, our opponents have everything to lose. That is the big difference. Our mentality. If we win it is positive, if we lose it is negative.

“So we are on a level of being a little bit advantaged and we compare that to our opponents. On the other side, we know from last Friday's game that we are playing a very strong opponent, a good team.

“As I said to the guys during half time on Friday, we don’t need to play beautiful football, but we just need to win the game and we did it with the right mentality, with character. That is something which made me very happy.”

Bafana are so far unbeaten in this World Cup qualifying campaign after drawing 0-0 against Zimbabwe, before beating Ghana 1-0 and then the 3-1 away victory over Ethiopia.

Broos is happy with their preparations for Tuesday's contest, saying they could have a better outing due to the favourable FNB Stadium pitch.

“If we have to fight, we fight for it and I am very happy about that. Tomorrow it will be a different game,” added Broos.

“We played on a very bad pitch and I don’t understand a team like Ethiopia playing combination football on such a bad field.

"But it’s okay, tomorrow we are playing on a good pitch so we may be better. We are ready for it and we put the bad trip behind us. We had six to seven hours on the plane. But what I saw at training was something very good.

“The guys were tired but the mentality yesterday made me happy and gave me confidence that they will be ready tomorrow to play the important game.”

South Africa are bidding to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002, having participated at the 2010 edition as hosts.