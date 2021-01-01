Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Williams reveals ambitions to top Group C amid Ghana threat

With two games to go in their bid to participate at the next Afcon finals, South Africa still have a chance to finish at the summit of their pool

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says they told coach Molefi Ntseki about their aspirations to conclude the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as winners of their group.

Currently placed second in Group C, Ntseki’s men have nine points, the same as table toppers Ghana, who beat them 2-0 away in the Cape Coast in November 2019.

If they beat the Black Stars in their penultimate qualifier at home on Thursday, South Africa will claim the lead ahead of their final group game away in Sudan on Sunday.

With their ambitions to finish at the top of their group, Williams has underlined the need to maintain a 100 percent home record after beating Sudan and Sao Tome e Principe in their other games on home soil.

“At the beginning of this journey the coach asked us what we want to achieve and we said we want to be number one in the group,” said Williams as per Phakaaathi.

“So far, so good, and another thing was we said we want to win all our home games … we have two out of two and we want to keep that record going.”

Bafana also stand a chance to qualify for Afcon with a match to spare if they beat Ghana and Sudan drop points away in Sao Tome on Wednesday.

But all of South Africa’s ambitions are under threat due to the unavailability of some key players due to Covid-19 restrictions as well as injuries.

Bongani Zungu will miss the Ghana match but will be available for the Sudan showdown while Dean Furman and Thulani Serero have not been released by their respective clubs.

“Obviously we are disappointed to have lost some of our soldiers, but the players who come in need to step up,” Williams continued.

“It is not going to be easy, because there is a short time between now and the match. But the preparation started long ago.

"The technical team sent us information long before, so we know the game plan, we know what to do and how Ghana play. It is just for us as leaders to help the new guys coming in.”