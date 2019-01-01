Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki: Not much has changed for Ghana since Afcon

The South Africa coach feels he has done his homework on the Black Stars for their international encounter

coach Molefi Ntseki says he has gathered important information on their 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers Group C opponents whom they play away in the Cape Coast on Thursday.

Ghana appear on paper to be Bafana Bafana’s toughest opponents in their bid to qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals to be held in .

Sudan and Sao Tome Principe complete Group C. Ntseki knows Ghana from the time he played against them in a preparation match this year.

“In terms of our analysis and profiling of Ghana, we played them in Dubai [before the 2019 Afcon] and there is not much of a change in their playing personnel," Ntseki was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

“The coach [Kwesi] Appiah if he stays we have seen him and analysed him. Analysing is not only about the players you should also do the coach to see what he prefers. We are still getting more clips so that we go to the match with confidence.”

The Ghana match will be Ntseki’s first competitive assignment as South Africa head coach since he was appointed in August.