Bafana Bafana coach Broos tears into Tau, describes 2010 World Cup appearance as a ‘present’

The 70-year-old was not done castigating the 1996 African champions as he arrowed in on the ex-Brighton and Hove Albion attacker

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has launched another scathing attack on his players, saying Percy Tau struggling at Al Ahly is a reflection of how low South Africa players have fallen.

Tau has been enduring an injury-blighted season, managing 15 appearances and five Egyptian Premier League goals, all scored in three games, including two braces in October and November 2021.

With Broos regarding Tau as currently Bafana’s best player, he warns the attacker might find himself out in the cold at Ahly following the departure of Pitso Mosimane.

“We don’t produce players of high quality. Our best player is Percy Tau but he has problems at his team,” Broos told the media.

“Even with a South African coach who wanted him in the team, he is not succeeding. There was an Al Ahly player who said and I quote that player, 'Percy Tau doesn’t have the quality to play in the team like Al Ahly'.

“This is not good. Percy Tau is one of the best SA players at the moment and he can’t succeed at Al Ahly. I don’t blame the player for that. I just see what happens. If there is an Egyptian coach who maybe doesn’t like Percy then they’ll push him out because his performances are not good enough.

“[When talking about SA players based overseas] we don’t talk about AC Milan, we don’t talk about Sevilla, we don’t talk about PSG, we don’t talk about Manchester United and all those other big teams. We talk about Al Ahly which is a big team in Africa, and our best player can’t succeed there.”

Broos won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon who had eight key players withdrawing from the tournament but still remained with those playing for top clubs in Europe.

He then went on to castigate Bafana's performances at major tournaments, describing their appearance as hosts at the 2010 Fifa World Cup as a “present”

“You see what has happened in the last 22 years? You had a few quarterfinals in the Afcon, that’s all,” added Broos.

“And you were in the [2010] World Cup because it was a present… You organised it, you were there and didn’t have to do anything for that.”