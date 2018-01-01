Badu assures Kotoko fans qualification over Coton Sport in Caf Confed Cup
Asante Kotoko defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has assured the club's supporters of victory over Cameroonian side Coton Sport de Garoua in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup.
The Kumasi-based giants, after going past two rounds, are now hoping to qualify to the group stage for the first time since 2008.
They will make a trip to Cameroon for the first leg on January 11-13 before hosting their opponents a week later at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
"Our dream is to eliminate Coton Sport in the play-off round to make it to the group stages, " Badu told Kickgh.
"We'll strive to do our best to qualify to the next round of the competition.
"The fans should keep supporting us as we travel to Cameroon for the first leg next month because we will make them proud," he added.
Kotoko are yet to score an away goal in the competition after they were handed a walkover victory in the prelims and later shared the spoils on a goalless draw with Kariobangi Sharks in the first round.