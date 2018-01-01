Live Scores
Asante Kotoko v Kariobangi Sharks

Badu assures Kotoko fans qualification over Coton Sport in Caf Confed Cup

Comments()
Goal Ghana
The Porcupine Warriors center-back has promised the club's supporters of victory in the play-off against The Cottoners

Asante Kotoko defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has assured the club's supporters of victory over Cameroonian side Coton Sport de Garoua in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup.
 
The Kumasi-based giants, after going past two rounds, are now hoping to qualify to the group stage for the first time since 2008.
 
They will make a trip to Cameroon for the first leg on January 11-13 before hosting their opponents a week later at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
 
"Our dream is to eliminate Coton Sport in the play-off round to make it to the group stages, " Badu told Kickgh.
 
"We'll strive to do our best to qualify to the next round of the competition.
 
"The fans should keep supporting us as we travel to Cameroon for the first leg next month because we will make them proud," he added.
 
Kotoko are yet to score an away goal in the competition after they were handed a walkover victory in the prelims and later shared the spoils on a goalless draw with Kariobangi Sharks in the first round.

Next article:
Unstoppable? Liverpool will be hard to catch as Klopp's rampant Reds destroy Arsenal
Next article:
Kotoko coach confident of Confederation Cup group stage berth after Coton Sport draw
Next article:
Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1: Reds go nine points clear as Firmino hat-trick inspires rout
Next article:
Duncan hits brace in Sassuolo's home defeat against Atalanta
Next article:
'I wanted to kill him!' - Ranieri slams disrespectful Kamara after penalty controversy
Close