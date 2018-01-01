Asante Kotoko defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has assured the club's supporters of victory over Cameroonian side Coton Sport de Garoua in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kumasi-based giants, after going past two rounds, are now hoping to qualify to the group stage for the first time since 2008.

They will make a trip to Cameroon for the first leg on January 11-13 before hosting their opponents a week later at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"Our dream is to eliminate Coton Sport in the play-off round to make it to the group stages, " Badu told Kickgh.

"We'll strive to do our best to qualify to the next round of the competition.