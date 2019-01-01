'Badass' Lionesses aren't scared of USWNT - Parris happy to keep inspiring back in England

The winger's delighted to hear from her mum about the impact Phil Neville's side are having at home and is confident of more Women's World Cup success

Nikita Parris says she has no idea of the impact are having at home with their Women’s World Cup success – despite phonecalls from her mum.

Parris has been one of the Lionesses’ star players on their run to the semi-finals, and will be key if they are to beat the world champions, the United States, on Tuesday.

But in her World Cup bubble, she’s not aware of the team’s growing status back across the English channel.

“I’ve tried to limit myself on social media. Just concentrate ultimately on what happens on the pitch and how the team plays,” the winger explained.

“I haven’t had any sense of how it is at home. I call my mum and she says, ‘oh [you] are all over the TV!’

“She can’t believe how much we have impacted at the World Cup and how much back at home it has been a massive influence.

“Long may that continue. Women’s football is one the rise and I hope young girls across the world – never mind just in England – are inspired to take up the sport, any sport in general, whatever they fall in love with. That’s all we’ve done,” Parris added.

“We’ve taken up a sport and fallen in love with it and worked hard to make sure we got to the top. Any young girl across the world can do that.”

Their performances prompted Phil Neville to describe his players “badass women” – and Parris is happy to live up to that.

“Why shouldn’t we think we can’t be badder than [the United States] when we went to the She Believes and we won it?” the 25-year-old said.

“And we went toe to toe with them? You know? We beat America in the past. We beat them 1-0 under Mark [Sampson]. Why shouldn’t we think we can beat them?

“Why do we have to come to this tournament semi-final and think ‘oh it’s America?’ Nobody fears America. Nobody fears . Nobody fears England.

“They know that on the day, no matter who you are, if you perform and get the best out of each and every player on the field of play, you’ll win the game.

“I don’t fear America and I don’t think my teammates do. We’ve played them in the past in She Believes. We went up against them.”

Reminded of the USA’s 13-0 victory over Thailand in the group stages, Parris remained bullish.

“No disrespect to but 13-0 is against ,” she said.

“I don’t want to disrespect any other team you know, but that 13-0 against Thailand.

“They did show the ruthless part of them at times. I think Thailand struggled against them – don’t get me wrong. But we’re not Thailand.”

Parris and England face the USA on Tuesday 2 July, with kick-off 20:00 BST in the first semi-final of the tournament.