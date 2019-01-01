Bad news for Ghana as Caf prunes nominee lists for 2019 African Footballer of the Year awards

The West Africans' wait for a major honour at the annual event is set to prolong for at least one more year

's Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Elizabeth Addo have fallen out of contention for individual honours at the 2019 Caf Awards Gala.

As Caf announced a shortlist of players in contention for awards, Black Stars duo Partey and Ayew failed to make the final 10-man shortlist for the African Footballer of the Year award, while Black Queens attacker Addo dropped out of the now five-person roster for the African Women's Footballer of the Year gong.

The last Ghanaians to win the Caf Men and Women's Footballer of the Year awards were Abedi Ayew Pele and Grace Adjoa Bayor, in 1992 and 2003, respectively.

Article continues below

midfielder Partey and striker Ayew were among 30 players announced for the men's African Player of the Year, which also includes reigning winner Mohamed Salah of and , and Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and and Riyad Mahrez of , who led to win the in July.

-based Addo, on the other hand, was among 10 ladies shortlisted for the Women's Player of the Year. Reigning winner Thembi Kgatlana of , three-time winner Asisat Oshoala and Ajara Nchout of are among the front-runners.

Both lists are expected to be whittled down further before the awards gala slated for Egyptian capital Cairo on January 7.

