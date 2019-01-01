Babajide David’s strike not enough as Rosenborg crash out of Champions League

The Nigerian forward was on target but the effort was not enough to prevent the Troillongan from bowing out of the European tournament

Babajide David was on the scoresheet in Rosenborg’s 1-1 stalemate with in Tuesday’s Uefa qualifying game.

After losing 2-0 in the first leg, the Troillongan failed to overturn the deficit as they crashed out of the European tournament, despite the efforts of the 23-year-old.

With only 11 minutes into the game, David opened the scoring to give Eirik Horneland’s men hope of reaching the next stage of the tournament.

But in the 71st minute, Amer Gojak equalised on the night to bolster his side’s advantage and subsequently ensure Dinamo Zagreb advance past Rosenborg.

David, who now has five goals this season, featured for 74 minutes before making way for Yann-Erik de Lanlay.

He will hope to help his side bounce back from the European setback when they take on Valerenga in their next league game on Sunday.