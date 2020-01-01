Baba Rahman: Chelsea left-back's Ghana call-up questioned

The full-back's invitation for November's Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan has drawn some criticism

Veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong is unhappy with the inclusion of out-of-favour defender Abdul Rahman Baba for the nation's upcoming matches against Sudan.

Left-back Baba was among the shock names on coach CK Akonnor's 23-man roster unveiled for the 2022 qualifying double-header on November 12 and 15.

The surprise stems from the player's lack of first-team football with Chelsea, having been demoted by Blues manager Frank Lampard to the second team.

"My problem with CK Akonnor’s selection has to do with that of Baba Rahman," Sarpong said, as reported by Sportsworldghana.

"Has Baba Rahman being consistent with his team. If it’s because he plays for the reserve side and has earned a call up then it [his call-up] is a big 'no'.

“Asamoah Gyan should have also be invited if CK Akonnor is giving reasons for selecting some players to be understudied by the young players."

Baba has not played first-team competitive football for over a year. His last outing came in September 2019 when he picked up a season-ending injury while on loan at side Real Mallorca.

The Tamale-born, who featured for German fold 04 between 2016 and 2019, has been in and out of action since sustaining a long-term injury while representing at the 2017 Afcon tournament in Gabon.

"If you know the player, you’ll always want to have him around your team or the national team because he deserves the support,” former Schalke 04 striker Gerald Asamoah said on the left-back's call-up, Futaa reports.

“I knew him when he was at Schalke, a great guy with an easy smile and I’m happy Ghana see that in him and have shown the support to get him back to his best.

“The coach is human and has shown that team spirit and a sense of duty comes hand in hand with football.”

Baba last played for Ghana at the 2019 Afcon tournament in .

This season, Baba, who was also once on the books of German sides Greuther Furth and , has made two appearances for Chelsea’s U23s in the Premier League 2.