Baba Rahman: Chelsea extend Ghana defender’s deal and loan him out to Reading

The 27-year-old has left for the EFL Championship after strengthening his affiliation with the Blues

Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba has extended his contract with Chelsea and promptly headed out on loan to EF: Championship side Reading, both clubs have announced.

The 27-year-old left-back is set to spend the entire season with the Royals, his fifth loan club away from the Blues since a 2015 move from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

It is, however, his first club in England away from Stamford Bridge.

“Baba Rahman has extended his contract with Chelsea and moved on loan to Championship side Reading for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign,” Chelsea have announced on their official website.

At Reading, Baba, who had one more year left on his Chelsea contract before the latest extension, reunites with Ghanaian compatriot and international colleague Andy Yiadom, who is the Royals’ first-choice right-back.

The left-back’s first taste of action for his new club could be a home clash with Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Monday.

“We are very pleased to confirm that left-back Baba Rahman has joined Reading Football Club on a season-long loan from Chelsea, subject to the normal ratification procedures from the relevant football authorities,” Reading wrote on their official website.

“The 27-year-old has represented the Blues in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as bringing with him top-flight experience in Germany, France, Spain and Greece – and now embarks on a new challenge in Berkshire as a Royal!

Coach Veljko Paunovic said: “It is no secret that recruiting an experienced left-back was a priority for us this summer, so I am delighted that we have managed to do this deal to bring Baba to Reading. He is a quick, strong, physical footballer who has a lot to offer to the club and the players around him. Baba was really keen to be part of our project and to test himself in this tough division and I am excited to see him playing for us.”

After signing a five-year deal with Chelsea, Baba spent the 2015-16 campaign with the Blues, making 15 Premier League outings for the side.

His limited game time forced him out on loan to Schalke 04 the following season, leading to subsequent spells away with Ligue 1 fold Stade Reims, La Liga side Real Mallorca and most recently Greek club PAOK, where he spent the second half of last season.